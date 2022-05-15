Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Update

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

FACT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 8,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

