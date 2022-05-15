Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

FULC opened at $8.28 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

