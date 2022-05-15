Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DROP remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
