Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($54.74) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galapagos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.23. 797,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

