Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 1,245,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,475. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.45%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.