Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,057.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

