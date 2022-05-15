Gems 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $296.00 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Gems has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $81,735.26 and $296.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00105637 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.