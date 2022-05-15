General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,446,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 40,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Shares of GE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,273. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

