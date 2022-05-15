General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

GM stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

