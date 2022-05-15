Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on GNCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,269,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,791. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

