Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 10.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.