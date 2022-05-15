GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

IVW traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

