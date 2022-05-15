Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $233.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.16.

A number of research firms have commented on GNGBY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

