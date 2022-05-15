GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GH Research by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 29,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,677. GH Research has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

