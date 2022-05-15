Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after buying an additional 1,528,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. 9,514,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.