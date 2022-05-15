Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNCY. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,302.60.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

