Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.17.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.83 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

