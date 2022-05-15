Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,688,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.