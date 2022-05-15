Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 151,440 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 20.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $160,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,556,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 129,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after purchasing an additional 114,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 166,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $55.66.

