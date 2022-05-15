Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $187,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 2,309,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,867. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.