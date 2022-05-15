Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $180,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 309,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.31 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

