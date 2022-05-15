Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 241,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Seagen worth $152,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,301 shares of company stock worth $9,618,587. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

SGEN traded up $8.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,267. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.