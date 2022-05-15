Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $161.86 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $161,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,028. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

