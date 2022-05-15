Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $169.25 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,354,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of International Paper worth $169,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Paper by 39.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 61,662 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

International Paper stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

