Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $181.43 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Realty Income worth $181,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE O traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.41. 5,223,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,378. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.