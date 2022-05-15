Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

