Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

