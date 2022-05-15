Good Life Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 365,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 624.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.