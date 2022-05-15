Good Life Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,683,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 131,967 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

BDX stock opened at $248.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $257.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

