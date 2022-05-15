Good Life Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Allstate by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

NYSE ALL opened at $128.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

