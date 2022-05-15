Good Life Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

HASI opened at $37.53 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

