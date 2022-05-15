Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

PGX stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

