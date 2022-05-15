Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem stock opened at $486.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.