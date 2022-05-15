Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

