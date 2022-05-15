Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 119,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 463,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 137,286 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,917,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 296,060 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

