Governor DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $615,766.48 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $615,766.48 and $4,596.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035708 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.18 or 1.99072436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

