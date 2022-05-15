Govi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,454.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Govi has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $91,454.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.23 or 1.96740730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,185,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.