Growth DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,106.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00026045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $46,106.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

