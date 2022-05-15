GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 153,585 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 5.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $434,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. 2,201,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,200. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

