GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 146,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.