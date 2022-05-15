GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $593,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,533,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.90.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

