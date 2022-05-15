GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 160 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. 20,078,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,191,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

