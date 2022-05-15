Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,732.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

