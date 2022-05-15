Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $28.78 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $110.62. 3,275,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,128. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

