Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 933.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,385 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $2,688,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $581,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.