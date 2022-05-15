Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 312,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 685.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 32,770,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,547,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

