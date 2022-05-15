Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $67.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,202.27 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,579.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,739.27.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.