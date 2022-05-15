Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,065 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AZN stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 5,831,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

