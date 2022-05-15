Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,320 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $90.96. 11,177,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,634,990. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.