Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 896 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

